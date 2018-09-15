Sheriff’s Office taking advantage of new radio technology

The Barton County Sheriff’s office recently made the move to using an 800 megahertz communications system. The new system is a blend of traditional two-way radio technology and computer-controlled transmitters. The system’s main advantage is that radio transmitters can be shared among various departments with the aid of computer programming. According to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir, the new radio’s make a difference in the way law enforcement operates.

Brian Bellendir Audio

Bellendir says the only challenge right now is the fact that not all emergecy departments in Barton County have made the switch to the 800 megahertz communications system.

Brian Bellendir Audio

In early August, Barton County 911 was authorized by Commissioners to purchase seven 800 megahertz radios, a combiner system and 12 recording licenses along wtih work on the antennae apparatus atop the 911 building in preparation of going to the 800-system.