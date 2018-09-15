Saturday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez capped Kansas City’s five-run ninth inning with a game-ending grand slam, lifting the Royals to an 8-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Jason Hammel pitched a scoreless inning for the win. KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez capped Kansas City’s five-run ninth inning with a game-ending grand slam, lifting the Royals to an 8-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Jason Hammel pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rookie Walker Buehler allowed two hits in eight innings, Yasiel Puig homered twice and the Los Angeles Dodgers drew even with the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL wild-card race with a 3-0 victory. Buehler pitched beyond the seventh inning for the first time and earned his first victory since Aug. 17. He retired the first 13 batters before Paul DeJong singled to left field. The Dodgers moved within one-half game of first-place Colorado in the NL West.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — No. 4 Ohio State’s last Saturday without Urban Meyer on the sideline will be against No. 15 TCU. It will be the toughest test for the Buckeyes during their coach’s three-game suspension. TCU hasn’t faced a disruptive defensive front like Ohio State. But the Buckeyes and their new starting quarterback also haven’t been challenged as they will be by TCU’s defense. Ohio State is back in the stadium where it won the national title four seasons ago, and finished last year winning the Cotton Bowl.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Southern California-Texas rematch was supposed to be an early-season blockbuster. But both programs are already struggling. Now it feels more like a fight for survival, and the pressure is mounting to get a win to keep their seasons from spinning off course. The Trojans and Longhorns meet Saturday night with both teams facing questions about their quarterbacks and how nervous fans would react to another loss.

WACO, Texas (AP) — Duke has had to make a lot of adjustments while getting ready to play at Baylor on Saturday. The Blue Devils left North Carolina a day early for Texas to get out ahead of Hurricane Florence and finished their preparations for at a high school in Waco, Texas. They were already getting quarterback Quentin Harris ready for his first career start in place of injured Daniel Jones. Duke will also be without all-ACC cornerback Mark Gilbert.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Major Applewhite knows what to expect against Texas Tech. The Houston coach has faced the Red Raiders as a player, assistant coach and a head coach over the past two decades. He knows they score a lot of points. The Red Raiders are coming off a 77-0 win over Lamar. It was their highest-scoring game in six seasons under coach Kliff Kingsbury. He and Applewhite were Big 12 quarterbacks at the same time.

National Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has been activated from the disabled list but says he is limited for now to playing in the outfield and pinch-running. Judge has not played since July 26, when he broke his right wrist against Kansas City. Manager Aaron Boone says the team is a couple days from making a decision on at-bats for Judge in a simulated game, a step before he will hit in a game.

CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs reliever Pedro Strop will miss the rest of the regular season with a left hamstring strain suffered in Thursday’s win over the Nationals. Strop was injured trying to beat out a double-play grounder in the 10th inning. He has been Chicago’s closer since Brandon Morrow was placed on the disabled list on July 18, logging 11 saves in 13 opportunities since then.

UNDATED (AP) — Quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Ben Roethlisberger are listed as questionable for Sunday’s NFL action. Rodgers suffered a knee injury in Green Bay’s 24-23 win over Chicago last Sunday, but he returned to throw for three touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Roethlisberger participated in Pittsburgh’s final practice yesterday after skipping two workouts due to a right elbow injury.

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (AP) — Brandt Jobe capped a fast start with an eagle in a 7-under 65 that gave him the first-round lead at the Ally Challenge. Jobe played his first seven holes in 6 under, making the eagle on the par-5 16th. Vijay Singh, Jeff Maggert and Esteban Toledo are one stroke back in the PGA Tour Champions event.

Friday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 8 Boston 0

Final Arizona 4 Houston 2

Final Texas 4 San Diego 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 11 Toronto 0

Final Chi White Sox 8 Baltimore 6

Final Oakland 2 Tampa Bay 1, 10 Innings

Final Detroit 5 Cleveland 4

Final Kansas City 8 Minnesota 4

Final Seattle 5 L-A Angels 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 14 Miami 2

Final Atlanta 10 Washington 5

Final Chi Cubs 3 Cincinnati 2

Final Milwaukee 7 Pittsburgh 4

Final L-A Dodgers 3 St. Louis 0

Final San Francisco 2 Colorado 0