Playgroup for children on Sept. 28

Parents as Teachers will sponsor a playgroup from 9-10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28 at the Washington Early Education Center gym, 2535 Lakin Ave.

Parents attending will have an opportunity to make friends, meet people and play with their child/children while creating a fun craft.

Playgroups are helpful in child development because they allow children to make friends, discover new things, learn through play and interact with adults other than their parents.

Questions may be directed to Amanda Gotts or Rosa Velazco, 793-1518.