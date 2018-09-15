Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS September 17, 2018 – 9:00 a.m. until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the September 10, 2018, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of September 4, 2018 and ending September 17, 2018.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. GOLDEN BELT HUMANE SOCIETY: Agreement:

-Barton County has historically utilized the Golden Belt Humane Society for animal control

services. To facilitate the delivery of services, the County was given representation on the

Humane Society Board of Directors. At this time, the Commission will be asked to enter into a

three-year Agreement that names the Humane Society as the County’s Animal Control

Authority, details duties and financial obligations and adds representation from the Sheriff’s

Office to the Board of Directors. Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, will provide details.

C. PROPOSALS: Request for Proposal for Audit Services for Calendar Years 2018, 2019

and 2020:

-Barton County accepted proposals for audit services for Calendar Years 2018, 2019 and 2020

until September 5, 2018. All County funds, including grants, state pass-through funds, and

general obligation bonds, are to be audited each period. Matt Patzner, Finance Officer, will

provide details.

D. WORKFIT: Continuation of the Agreement for Physical Capacity Profile® Testing:

-WorkFit provides physical capacity profile testing for pre-employment purposes. The testing

determines the abilities of the potential employee to perform a job’s essential functions, with or

without reasonable accommodation. This reduces the possibility of placing an individual in a

position where there is a substantial risk of injury, thereby reducing work-related injuries and

potential workers compensation claims. The service rate is $105.00 per testing. Mr. Hathcock

will provide details.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items,

including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of

personnel changes, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any

other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place

throughout the day.

-The County Commission has been invited to attend the Barton County Farm Bureau 100th

Anniversary dinner and meeting. The event will begin at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, September 23,

2018, at the Great Bend Events Center, 3111 – 10th, Great Bend, Kansas.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

-Subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

SEPTEMBER 17, 2018

9:30 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda meeting – Update on building project and fire

truck purchase – Doug Hubbard, Fire Chief, Fire District No. 1

10:00 a.m. – Financial Update – Matt Patzner, Financial Officer

3 of 3

10:15 a.m. – Business Update – Jim Jordan, County Treasurer

10:30 a.m. – Departmental Servers – Dereck L. Hollingshead, Network Administrator, and

Darren Williams, County Works Director

11:00 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna

Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the Health

Department are scheduled for September 20, 2018.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business

hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County

business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, September 24, 2018.

VII. ADJOURN.