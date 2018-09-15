KHP identifies man hospitalized after train hits a semi

RENO COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 3p.m. Saturday in Reno County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1994 International semi driven by Floyd C. Bogner Jr., 66, Burton, was southbound on Victory Road. The driver stopped at the stop sign at the railroad tracks and proceeded slowly across the tracks.

An eastbound Watco train driven by Mark A. Wells, 57, Hutchinson, struck the semi. The train proceeded and stopped shortly after the crash. It was partially derailed, according to the KHP.

Bogner Jr. was transported to Wesley Medical Center. There were no injuries on the train.

