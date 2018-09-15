Great Bend Post

Kan. firefighter held on $100K bond for sexual exploitation of child

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 33-year-old Kansas firefighter has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor after he allegedly solicited sex from someone he thought was 15.

Rich -photo Wyandotte Co.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree says that Devin Rich turned himself in Friday and is being held in the Wyandotte County jail on a $100,000 bond.

Dupree says the person Rich solicited was actually an undercover FBI agent. Dupree says some of the communications occurred when Rich was on duty.

A court date has not been set.

Rich’s attorney, John Duma, said he would not comment on the case.

The Kansas City fire department said in a statement Friday that Rich was an eight-year veteran of the department and has been suspended without pay since April.