Friday Statewide Scores

Friday Scores
Andale 62, Rose Hill 0
Anthony-Harper-Chaparral 42, Cheney 14
Attica/Argonia 44, Pratt Skyline 10
Axtell 48, Onaga 0
BV Randolph 60, Wetmore 14
BV West 35, St. James Academy 32
Basehor-Linwood 57, Leavenworth 13
Belle Plaine 42, Wichita Independent 14
Beloit 56, Minneapolis 18
Bishop Miege 40, Mill Valley 7
Blue Valley 49, BV Southwest 7
Bucklin 38, Chase 6
Buhler 34, Augusta 6
Burlingame 54, Marais des Cygnes Valley 6
Burlington 34, Wellsville 12
Caldwell 58, Cedar Vale/Dexter 0
Caney Valley 42, Neodesha 7
Canton-Galva 66, Centre 28
Central Heights 34, Wabaunsee 22
Central Plains 72, Kinsley 0
Centralia 56, St. Mary’s 14
Chanute 49, Iola 14
Chapman 26, Abilene 0
Cherryvale 32, Erie 2
Cimarron 66, Stanton County 8
Clifton-Clyde 66, Wilson 12
Colby 38, Holcomb 34
Conway Springs 38, Kingman 21
DeSoto 56, KC Turner 0
Derby 55, Newton 7
Dodge City 49, Wichita Heights 27
Douglass 50, Marion 38
Elkhart 68, Sublette 28
Ellinwood 34, Ellis 13
Fairfield-Cunningham 50, Burrton 38
Flinthills 34, Oxford 20
Fort Scott 55, Independence 12
Frankfort 54, Doniphan West 6
Fredonia 28, Bluestem 14
Frontenac 26, Commerce, Okla. 0
Galena 50, Prairie View 22
Garden Plain 56, Wichita Trinity 14
Gardner-Edgerton 33, Lawrence 13
Girard 23, Columbus 16
Goddard 17, Andover Central 16
Goessel 30, Wakefield 20
Golden Plains 67, Rolla 18
Greeley County 44, Rawlins County 26
Halstead 64, Lyons 0
Hanover 68, Rock Hills 0
Hays 21, Liberal 20
Herington 74, Rural Vista 40
Hill City 53, Thunder Ridge 6
Hillsboro 32, Haven 24
Hodgeman County 28, South Central 14
Hoisington 50, Larned 13
Holton 37, Nemaha Central 32
Hoxie 54, Quinter 0
Humboldt 56, Eureka 6
Hutchinson 28, Garden City 24
Hutchinson Trinity 8, Ell-Saline 6
Inman 21, Remington 6
Jackson Heights 14, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 0
Jefferson West 25, Hiawatha 7
KC Northeast, Mo. 14, KC Harmon 12
KC Piper 56, Atchison 28
KC Sumner 36, KC Wyandotte 35
Kapaun Mount Carmel 30, Wichita East 0
Kiowa County 54, Pretty Prairie 0
La Crosse 44, Republic County 14
Labette County 28, Coffeyville 14
Lakeside 56, Linn 38
Lakin 28, Syracuse 0
Lawrence Free State 62, SM North 0
Lebo 46, Chetopa 0
Lighthouse Christian, Mo. 48, Riverton 0
Lincoln College Prep, Mo. 52, KC Washington 29
Little River 44, Bennington 12
Louisburg 27, Baldwin 7
Madison/Hamilton 76, Hartford 0
Maize 21, Wichita Campus 0
Manhattan 49, Topeka Seaman 7
Maranatha Academy 66, Crest 0
Marysville 42, Concordia 0
McPherson 56, El Dorado 8
Meade 43, Southwestern Hts. 14
Medicine Lodge 53, South Gray 22
Mission Valley 30, Northern Heights 0
Moscow 58, Weskan 32
Natoma 79, Deerfield 32
Ness City 54, St. John 0
Northern Valley 48, Wheatland-Grinnell 0
Norton 26, Oakley 24
Oberlin-Decatur 24, Sharon Springs 12
Oberlin-Decatur 24, Wallace County 12
Olathe East 37, Olathe West 27
Olathe North 51, SM West 14
Olpe 13, Christ Preparatory Academy 8
Osage City 38, Council Grove 6
Osborne 68, Stockton 22
Oswego 48, Altoona-Midway 16
Otis-Bison 50, Stafford 0
Paola 59, Ottawa 13
Parsons 59, Osawatomie 20
Pawnee Heights def. Cheylin, forfeit
Pembroke Hill, Mo. 44, KC Bishop Ward 8
Phillipsburg 42, Smith Center 14
Pike Valley 50, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 0
Pittsburg 34, BV North 31
Plainville 46, Hays-TMP-Marian 6
Pleasant Ridge 34, McLouth 12
Pleasanton 36, Jayhawk Linn 12
Pratt 55, Hesston 0
Rossville 29, Rock Creek 21
Royal Valley 28, Riverside 27
SM Northwest 27, Olathe South 21
Sabetha 35, Perry-Lecompton 33
Salina Central 27, Salina South 3
Salina Sacred Heart 9, Ellsworth 7
Santa Fe Trail 41, Anderson County 7
Satanta 52, Minneola 6
Scott City 61, Goodland 0
Sedan 66, Marmaton Valley 30
Sedgwick 47, Sterling 8
Shawnee Heights 20, KC Schlagle 14
Silver Lake 31, Riley County 12
Smoky Valley 8, Nickerson 6
Solomon 48, Moundridge 34
South Barber 70, Hutchinson Central Christian 68, 3OT
South Haven 48, Norwich 24
Southeast 39, Yates Center 7
Southeast Saline 28, Russell 14
Spearville 72, Ingalls 44
Spring Hill 24, Bonner Springs 23
St. Francis 54, Dighton 20
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 55, Tescott 6
St. Paul 54, West Elk 34
Sylvan-Lucas 46, Lincoln 0
Tonganoxie 34, Eudora 6
Topeka 66, Highland Park 0
Trego 46, Triplains-Brewster 14
Troy 41, Horton 8
Tyrone, Okla. 86, St. John’s Military 6
Udall 32, Burden Central 28
Ulysses 29, Hugoton 6
Uniontown 52, Northeast-Arma 12
Valley Center 23, Maize South 13
Valley Heights 66, Atchison County 26
Victoria 70, Macksville 24
Wamego 15, Clay Center 6
Washburn Rural 33, Topeka Hayden 17
Washington County 52, Valley Falls 6
Waverly 58, Southern Coffey 28
Wellington 47, Clearwater 26
West Franklin 39, Lyndon 0
Wichita Bishop Carroll 49, Wichita West 20
Wichita Collegiate 42, Mulvane 22
Wichita County 54, Logan/Palco 6
Wichita Northwest 56, Great Bend 34
Wichita South 38, Arkansas City 28
Wichita Southeast 27, Wichita North 12
Winfield 21, Circle 0
