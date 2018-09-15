4 Kansas teens arrested after robbery goes wrong

FINNEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects for alleged attempted robbery.

Just after 6:00p.m. Thursday, police were called to the 700 Block of Inge Avenue in Garden City in reference to three masked men exiting a vehicle, according to Sergeant Lana Urteaga.

Officers located two juveniles Julian Marquez, 15, and Jesse Lopez-Lira, 18, both of Garden City in the alley behind a residence with their faces covered. Officers immediately detained those subjects.

The investigation revealed four subjects allegedly planned to burglarize and rob a residence, however, when one of the suspects, Jonathan Diaz, 16, Garden City, was locked inside of the home by one of the residents, the driver of the vehicle used to transport the suspects, Daniel Elesio Lopez, 16, Garden City fled the scene, leaving Julian Marquez and Jesse Lopez-Lira behind. Daniel Elesio Lopez was later apprehended.

Jesse Lopez-Lira is being held in the Finney County Jail with the requested charges of: Robbery (Attempted) and Contributing to a Child’s Misconduct

Jonathan Diaz, Julian Marquez, and Daniel Elesio Lopez are being held in the Juvenile Detention Center requesting the charges of: Robbery (Attempted)