3rd Annual Luray Craftique is Oct. 20

The 3rd Annual Luray Craftique, which benefits the Luray Food Pantry, the Luray Senior Center, and other local civic groups, will take place on Saturday, October 20th, 2018, from 9 am to 5 pm in Luray.

This is a non-profit event, where the only entrance fee for shoppers is a non perishable food item, or in lieu of a food item, monetary donations will also be accepted. Over 125 vendors with unique arts, crafts and food items are travelling from all over the state (and surrounding states) to participate in one of the largest craft fairs in the state of Kansas, and possibly the largest mostly indoor market.

Luray town citizens have offered up many of their vacant buildings and lots for use at the craft fair, thus giving the vendors over 100 indoor spaces in 5 buildings, in addition to outdoor spaces and a commercial tent, all within a short walking distance of Main Street Luray. Throughout the buildings, plus in the newly renovated city park, food vendors will accommodate an expected crowd of over 4,000 people.