Welcome Inn Leisure & Center for Counseling establish endowment funds

GREAT BEND, Kan. –Golden Belt Community Foundation is pleased to announce the establishment of two new endowment funds to benefit the Welcome Inn Leisure Center, Inc. and The Center for Counseling and Consultation. This partnership with the community foundation allows individuals and businesses interested in supporting and sustaining these important organizations another vehicle for their charitable giving.

“Some individuals wish to support an organization through endowment giving because they know their gift will be invested and continue to support their favorite charity in perpetuity,” said Christy Tustin, Golden Belt Community Foundation Executive Director, “and these partnerships provide a great opportunity to connect donors to these great causes.”

Endowment funds are funds permanently set aside and invested for long-term use, the principal of which is protected, and the earnings of which benefit the charitable organization. Generally, up to five percent of the endowment fund is granted back to the organization annually. By establishing these funds, Welcome Inn Leisure Center, Inc. and The Center for Counseling and Consultation will benefit by reaching more potential donors, being able to offer free estate planning, and receiving annual distributions to support their mission. When organizations work through community foundations, they can build their funds to provide lasting support and take advantage of investment economies of scale and planned giving expertise.

Anyone may contribute to the Welcome Inn Leisure Center, Inc. and The Center for Counseling and Consultation Endowment Funds and gifts are accepted in any amount. The Golden Belt Community Foundation accepts gifts in the form of cash, stock, real estate, and can assist individuals with leaving a gift through their will or trust. All donations are tax-deductible.

Golden Belt Community Foundation

At $22.5 million in total assets and more than 180 funds under management, Golden Belt Community Foundation has been connecting people who care to causes that matter since 1996. Golden Belt Community Foundation exists to provide non-profit organizations in central Kansas with a permanent source of support and to serve as a vehicle for charitable giving for donors. GBCF serves the counties of Barton, Pawnee, Rush, and Stafford. For more information about Golden Belt Community Foundation, call (620) 792-3000 or visit their website at www.goldenbeltcf.org.