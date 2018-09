SEPTEMBER 14, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: STIHL DRILL, SKIL POWER SANDER, DVD PLAYER 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: CAR SEAT, MASSAGER, 1997 FORD RANGER. 620-792-2916

FOR SALE: SINGER SEWING MACHINE/CABINET/SEAT, BROWN LIFT CHAIR, DRESSER W/CURVED DRAWERS. 620-617-5136

FOR SALE: 2003 FORD F250 PU, 18 SPEED BICYCLE, 2000 FORD FUSION. 620-282-4923

WANTED: 60 GALLON WATER HEATER. 620-617-5560

FOR SALE: 2008 JAYCO JAY FLIGHT TRAVEL TRAILER 28′ W/SLIDEOUT. 620-793-0609

FOR SALE: CRUST BUSTER NO TILL GRAIN DRILL 42′ W/LIQUID FERTILIZER AND MORE (GARAGED). WANTED: 3000 GALLON PROPANE TANK. 620-285-5288

FREE: SEVERAL GALLON JUGS. 620-653-2367

FOR SALE: WATER TROUGHS DIFFERENT LENGTHS/BLACK RUBBER, WHEEL BARROW. 620-786-5255

FOR SALE: SWISHER 28 TON LOG SPLITTER, LARGE BIRD CAGE. 785-531-0883

FOR SALE: “MARTY J’ RIDING MOWER 40″, REMINGTON 788 RIFLE (LH), REMINGTON 788 RIFLE. 785-731-1127

FOR SALE: 2 WOOD BURNING STOVES. WANTED: PRESSURE WASHER ELECTRIC OR GAS. 620-894-0200

FOR SALE: 5 STORM WINDOWS 23X65, 12 TON SHOP PRESS, 1992 CORVETTE CONVERTIBLE. 620-923-6231

FOR SALE: 1949 FORD F5 WHEAT TRUCK PARTS. WANTED: SOMEONE TO HAUL OFF AN OIL TANK. 620-639-2853

FOR SALE: CRAFTS KITS FOR KIDS, ICE CREAM BALL W/BOX/RECIPE, SEVERAL BASKETS. 620-786-4274

FOR SALE: TRAILER 8X18 FLAT BED, 1976 FORD F700 DUMP TRUCK. WANTED: APPLE TREE TO CUT DOWN. 620-793-3854

FOR SALE: ITEMS FROM AN EMPTY BUILDING. 620-791-7510

FOR SALE: TROY BILT WEED TRIMMER, 2 HYDRAULIC LIFT CYLINDERS, 1997 DODGE RAM FOR PARTS. 785-656-9199

FOR SALE: CINDER BLOCKS, METAL DESK, 2001 FORD CROWN VICTORIA. 620-282-7708

FOR SALE: YARD MAN RIDING MOWER 42”. 620-797-8215

FOR SALE: GREAT PLAINS 24′ DOUBLE DISK DRILL W/LIQUID FERTILIZER AND MORE. 785-303-0645

FOR SALE: 2 DIRT SCRAPER/LOADERS/LAND LEVLER, MASSEY W30 ANTIQUE TRACTOR FOR RESTORATION. 620-653-4913

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

3 FAMILY SALE TOMORROW AT 1817 MONROE IN GREAT BEND. IT STARTS AT 8:30 – 12:30 CASH ONLY SALE. WOMEN’S PLUS SIZE CLOTHES, SMALL APPLIANCES, PURSES, STAR WARS DISH SET FOR KIDS, KU JAYHAWKS BOARD GAME, DVD’S, ELECTRONIC, DISNEY CLOTHES & TOYS AND MORE.

GARAGE SALE IN ELLINWOOD. THE ADDRESS IS 302 OLD MANOR ROAD AND IT STARTS AT 8:00AM TOMORROW MORNING. HE IS SELLING A PORTABLE PA SYSTEM, LADIES CLOTHING, LADIES SHOES SIZE 8, LOTS OF PURSES, JEWELRY, NICE SELECTION OF BELT BUCKLES, KITCHEN UTENSILS, ELECTRIC COOKING APPLIANCES, COOK BOOKS, PICTURE FRAMES, PENCILS, FAMILY OF MUMMIES INCLUDING DAD, MOM AND 2 KIDS, METAL BARRELS 55 GAL AND 30 GAL. ALSO, ELECTRIC WEED EATER AND SO MUCH MORE.

STORAGE SHED SALE AND IT’S LOCATED AT 24TH & WASHINGTON ON THE WEST SIDE OF THE STREET (1/2 BLOCK). THE SALE STARTS TODAY FROM 12PM UNTIL 5PM AND TOMORROW FROM 9AM UNTIL 4PM. SELLING WOMEN’S CLOTHING, MEN’S JEANS, PROPANE TANK, ICE CHESTS, HIGH CHAIR, STROLLERS AND LOTS OF MISCELLANEOUS ITEMS SUCH AS BOOKS, DVD’S, BBQ GRILL, TOOLS, TOW ROPE AND MORE. REPEAT TIME AND ADDRESS.

