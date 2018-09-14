Police: Teens stole vehicles worth $158K from Kan. dealer

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating 3 Kansas teens in connection with car theft.

On Thursday, police filed a report for burglary, theft and criminal damage to property at Robbins Motors, 3100 Anderson Ave. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.

Three juvenile suspects identified as Cody G. Whitmore, 16, Manhattan, Dominick M. Deese, 14, and Stephen W. Blair, 14 both of Ogden, made entry into the business, causing damage, and took a 2019 Dodge Ram, a 2018 Jeep Rubicon, and a Jeep.

The estimated total loss associated with the case is $158,000. Police did recover the vehicles.

In addition, police also reported criminal damage to property at Susan B. Anthony School in the 2500 block of Browning Avenue in Manhattan after the three suspected juvenile damaged the lawn of the school with a vehicle. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.00.

Authorities have not confirmed if all three are still being held in juvenile detention prior to making an initial court appearance.

NOTE: Kansas state law allows law enforcement to release the names of juveniles age 14 and older involved in criminal cases