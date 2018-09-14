Panther Cross Country wins gold at Buhler

The Great Bend Panther Girls placed third while the Boys won the Buhler Invitational cross country meet Thursday.

The Panther Boys had three runners in the top 10 that allowed them to defeat second place Goddard Eisenhower by 19-points. Great Bend was led by Sage Cauley who took third, Collin Hammond in fourth and Ryan Nicholson who took ninth.

The Lady Panthers got another great effort from Mayra Ramierez who won the girls race in a time of 20:54.7. Emilia Diaz finished third for the Lady Panthers who finished third between meet champion Buhler and second place Goddard Eisenhower.