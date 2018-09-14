Kansas man dies, teen hospitalized after Jeep rolls in Pawnee Co.

PAWNEE COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 5:30p.m. Friday in Pawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by Evan William Hopkins, 16, Garden City, was eastbound on K156 one mile east of Rozel.

The Jeep traveled left of center, entered the north ditch, hit a field entrance, went airborne, rolled end over end and came to rest on the driver’s side.

Hopkins and a passenger in the vehicle Todd A. Hopkins, 53, Garden City, were transported to Pawnee Valley Community Hospital in Larned. Todd Hopkis died of his injuries. Both were wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.