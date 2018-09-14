Kansas man accused of child abuse, murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with the death of a child.

On Thursday, Haysville Police arrested 32-year-old Andrew W. Franklin, according to the Sedgwick County arrest report.

Just before 7:30p.m. deputies booked Franklin into jail on requested charges of First Degree Murder and Child abuse, according to the jail booking report.

Police are expected to release additional details Friday.

Franklin has previous convictions for theft and burglary, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.