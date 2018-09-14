Cop Shop (9/13)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/13)
Criminal Damage
At 9:29 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 3728 Railroad Avenue.
Traumatic Injuries
At 12:30 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 619 Flora Avenue in Pawnee Rock.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/13)
K9 Use / Call Out
At 10:19 a.m. a K-9 demo was performed at Riley Elementary School, 1515 10th Street.
Theft
At 11:24 a.m. a report of her purse stolen from her shopping cart while at Walmart, 3503 10th Street, was made. NTA signed.
Non-Injury Accident
At 5:59 p.m. an accident was reported at Lakin & Morphy Street.
At 10 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Main Street.