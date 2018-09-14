Cop Shop (9/13)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/13)

Criminal Damage

At 9:29 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 3728 Railroad Avenue.

Traumatic Injuries

At 12:30 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 619 Flora Avenue in Pawnee Rock.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/13)

K9 Use / Call Out

At 10:19 a.m. a K-9 demo was performed at Riley Elementary School, 1515 10th Street.

Theft

At 11:24 a.m. a report of her purse stolen from her shopping cart while at Walmart, 3503 10th Street, was made. NTA signed.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:59 p.m. an accident was reported at Lakin & Morphy Street.

At 10 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Main Street.