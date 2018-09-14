Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/13)

BOOKED: Michael Mickle of Salina on BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $863 cash only.

BOOKED: Tina Marie Creamer on Barton County District Court warrant for contempt of court, no bond.

BOOKED: Brandi Milford of Kingman on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Kristy L. Deroun-Fontenot to Allen County for their warrant for failure to appear.

RELEASED: Jonathan Stemm of Great Bend on GBMC cases, all for contempt of court per GBMC.

RELEASED: Dale Byerly on BCDC case. Case dismissed. Ordered for release per Judge Burgess.

RELEASED: Ryan Lang on BTDC case for criminal threat, case was dismissed and was ordered to be released. Remains on probation.

RELEASED: Jared Johnston of Hoisington on Hoisington Municipal Court case for no proof of insurance and driving while suspended after receiving an 18-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Jeremie Scott on BCDC warrant for aggravated domestic battery after posting a $20,000 C/S through Ace Bail Bonding. BCDC warrant for possession of controlled substance, battery, possession of drug paraphernalia after posting a $10,000 C/S bond through Ace Bail Bonding.