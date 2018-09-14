Attorney General Sessions makes presentation in Hutchinson

RENO COUNTY — United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions was in Reno County Friday afternoon to speak to law enforcement and cadets of the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center.

Sessions was the guest of Kansas Senator Jerry Moran, who praised Sessions for his work:

Sessions says the uptick in the crime rate is something that needs to be addressed. He spoke on the vigilance of the U.S. Attorney’s office and the support law enforcement has from the president:

Sessions also announced a $100,000 grant to the Wichita Police Department that will allow the department to purchase better technology, including 67 body cameras.