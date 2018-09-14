Area High School FB Schedule – Week 3

Western Athletic Conference
Great Bend (2-0) @ Wichita Northwest (2-0) (B104)
Liberal (1-1) @ Hays (0-2)
Wichita Heights (1-1) @ Dodge City (1-1)
Garden City (0-2) @ Hutchinson (0-2)
Class 3A
Hoisington (1-1) @ Larned (0-2) (KHOK & KBGL)
Pratt (2-0) @ Hesston (2-0)
SE of Saline (2-0) @ Russell (2-0)
Class 2A
Ellinwood (1-1) @ Ellis (0-2)
Ellsworth (1-1) @ Salina-Sacred Heart (0-2)
Lyons (0-2) @ Halstead (1-1)
Sedgwick (2-0) @ Sterling (0-2)
TMP (1-1) @ Plainville (1-1)
Class 1A
Republic County (0-2) @ La Crosse (1-1)
8-Man D-I
Kinsley (1-1) @ Central Plains (2-0)
Macksville (1-1) @ Victoria (1-1)
St. John (0-2) @ Ness City (1-1)
Pratt-Skyline (1-1) @ Attica-Argonia (2-0) (Attica)
Pretty Prairie (1-1) @ Kiowa County (2-0)
South Central (2-0) @ Hodgeman County (2-0)
Ingalls (1-1) @ Spearville (1-1)
8-Man D-II
Stafford (2-0) @ Otis-Bison (1-1)
Chase (0-2) @ Bucklin (0-2)
Clifton-Clyde (2-0) @ Wilson (1-1)
6-Man
Pawnee Heights (2-0) @ Cheylin (2-0)