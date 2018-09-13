Thursday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tim Anderson hit a two-run homer in the 12th inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2. Anderson’s blast off Burch Smith, the sixth Royals pitcher, landed just beyond the fence in left-center. Juan Minaya pitched two scoreless innings for the win. Hector Santiago, the eighth Chicago pitcher, picked up his second save in as many chances. The White Sox snapped a seven-game skid, one game short of their season-worst losing streak.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jameson Taillon won his fourth straight start, Jacob Stallings drove in three runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates slowed the Cardinals with a 4-3 victory that stopped the Cardinals’ three-game winning streak. St. Louis entered 34-18 under new manager Mike Shildt and with the most wins in the NL after the All-Star break. The Cardinals’ lead for the second NL wild card was cut to two games over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Taillon allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings, leaving with a 4-1 lead.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — By almost any measure, Patrick Mahomes aced his first test as the starting quarterback of the Chiefs. He threw a bunch of TD passes, led Kansas City to a road win against a division foe and, perhaps most importantly, was perfect where it mattered most: turnovers. He didn’t throw an interception in the 38-28 victory.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas ended a 46-game road losing streak last Saturday at Central Michigan. Now, the Jayhawks are preparing to face Rutgers at home with a chance to win back-to-back games for the first time since 2011, and the opportunity to win consecutive games against the Football Bowl Subdivision since Mark Mangino was on the sideline.

UNDATED (AP) — Iowa State has found a replacement for its canceled opener. The Cyclones will host Incarnate Word on Dec. 1 unless Iowa State qualifies for the Big 12 title game or Incarnate Word reaches the FCS playoffs. Iowa State will pay Incarnate Word $300,000 for the game and provide use of a charter aircraft. Iowa State and South Dakota State played only a few minutes before their Sept. 1 game was called off because of lightning.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray is a dual threat. The Major League Baseball draft pick signed this summer with the Oakland A’s for nearly $5 million. However, Murray returned as quarterback for the Sooners and has shifted the focus back to football. He’s completed 64 percent of his passes for 515 yards and five touchdowns. He’s also rushed for two TDs in the two wins for the fifth-ranked Sooners.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — USC quarterback J.T. Daniels is determined to bounce back from a rough performance in the second start of his freshman season. Daniels went 16 of 34 for 215 yards in the 22nd-ranked Trojans’ 17-3 loss at Stanford last weekend, throwing two late interceptions and generally struggling along with his entire offense. He also lost a fumble and was sacked four times by the Cardinal. Daniels knows he’ll need to improve if he hopes to avoid another defeat in Texas this weekend.

National Headlines

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy says Aaron Rodgers will be given the entire week to prepare for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers was carted off the field in the first half of Sunday’s 24-23 win over Chicago, but he returned to throw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter as the Packers erased a 20-0 deficit. Rodgers said after the game he would undergo more tests, though he planned to play against Minnesota.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Foles will remain the Philadelphia Eagles’ starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay. He is staying under center while Carson Wentz continues to recover from a knee injury suffered in Week 14 last season. Foles was 19 of 34 for 117 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Philadelphia’s 18-12 win over Atlanta last Thursday.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott says rookie quarterback Josh Allen will make his first career start on Sunday against the Chargers. Allen replaces second-year pro Nathan Peterman, who threw for just 24 yards and two interceptions before he was pulled in favor of Allen in the second half of last weekend’s 47-3 loss at Baltimore. The Bills had hoped to slowly work Allen into the lineup after taking him with the seventh overall pick in this year’s NFL draft.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star guard Russell Westbrook has undergone an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee that keeps his availability in doubt for the season opener against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 16. The team says Westbrook decided after suffering inflammation in the knee this past weekend that he’d have the procedure.

Wednesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final San Diego 5 Seattle 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Houston 5 Detroit 4

Final Tampa Bay 3 Cleveland 1

Final Oakland 10 Baltimore 0

Final Boston 1 Toronto 0

Final Minnesota 3 N-Y Yankees 1

Final Chi White Sox 4 Kansas City 2, 12 Innings

Final L-A Angels 8 Texas 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final L-A Dodgers 8 Cincinnati 1

Final Pittsburgh 4 St. Louis 3

Final Atlanta 2 San Francisco 1

Final N-Y Mets 13 Miami 0

Final Washington 5 Philadelphia 1

Final Milwaukee 5 Chi Cubs 1

Final Colorado 5 Arizona 4

Miami at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m., postponed