Sheriff asks for help to locate missing Kan. teen

SHAWNEE COUNTY —The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a Kansas teen.   Family members say they last saw

Orton -photo scourtesy Shawnee Co. Sheriff

14-year-old Sabrina Anne Orton on the evening of Tuesday, September 11, according to Captain Caleb F. Acree.

Sabrina is a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes.  Sabrina stands 5-foot-9 inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds.

Anyone with any information pertaining to Sabrina’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200.