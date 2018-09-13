Sheriff asks for help to locate missing Kan. teen

SHAWNEE COUNTY —The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a Kansas teen. Family members say they last saw

14-year-old Sabrina Anne Orton on the evening of Tuesday, September 11, according to Captain Caleb F. Acree.

Sabrina is a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. Sabrina stands 5-foot-9 inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds.

Anyone with any information pertaining to Sabrina’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200.