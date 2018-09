SEPTEMBER 13, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 2003 FORD PU, 2004 FORD FOCUS, 18 SPEED BICYCLE. 620-282-4923

FOR SALE: PORT-A CABLE CUT OUT TOOL W/BITS, FLIP PHONE, DVD PLAYER. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: TIRES 245/65/17, AQUARIUM SUPPLIES, TANKS ETC., ANTIQUE KIRBY SWEEPER. 620-792-7074

WANTED: BRUSH GUARD 2003 FORD F150 620-793-5645

FOR SALE: LT FLIP PHONE, ELECTRIC CARVING KNIFE. 620-282-3957

FOR SALE: FIREWOOD. 620-797-0159

FOR SALE: 8 DOZEN DECOYS SILHOUETTE & 2 BAGS. 620-617-7668

FOR SALE: STORM WINDOWS, QUEEN WATERBED FRAME, BLACK & DECKER FOOD PROCESSOR. 620-617-9083

FOR SALE: 3 TICKETS TO K-STATE FOOTBALL GAME THIS SATURDAY. 620-786-0483

FOR SALE: SWISHER 28 TON LOG SPLITTER, LARGE BIRD CAGE. 785-531-0883

WANTED: MEN’S WORK BOOTS 8-1/2 WIDE. 620-793-7150

FOR SALE: CHICKENS, 1997 CHEVY 3/4 TON PU SHORT BED 4WD, 2012 CHEVY EQUINOX. 620-617-8267

FOR SALE: WALKER. FREE: DRESSER, TWIN MATTRESS/BOX SPRINGS, TABLE. 620-603-3907

FOR SALE: MUMMY FAMILY. 620-566-7074

FOR SALE: LARGE MASONIC COIN (LARNED LODGE), 50 CED’S MOVIES. WANTED: PLAYER FOR THE CED’S. 620-786-7043

FOR SALE: 2004 GMC TAILGATE, 90 WGT. OIL IN 30 GAL DRUM, 2001 FORD CROWN VICTORIA. WANTED: 89-93 CHEVY 4WD PU. 620-282-7708

FOR SALE: TROY BILT WEED EATER, 2 HYDRAULIC LIFT CYLINDERS FOR A TRACTOR. 785-656-9199

FOR SALE: STOCK TANKS 3′ & 6′ LONG HEAVY DUTY PLASTIC. WANTED: FEMALE PUPPY BLUE MERLE GREAT DANE. 620-786-5255

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

STORAGE SHED SALE AND IT’S LOCATED AT 24TH & WASHINGTON ON THE WEST SIDE OF THE STREET (1/2 BLOCK). THE SALE IS TOMORROW FROM 12PM UNTIL 5PM AND SATURDAY FROM 9AM UNTIL 4PM. SELLING WOMEN’S CLOTHING, MEN’S JEANS, PROPANE TANK, ICE CHESTS, HIGH CHAIR, STROLLERS AND LOTS OF MISCELLANEOUS ITEMS SUCH AS BOOKS, DVD’S, BBQ GRILL, TOOLS, TOW ROPE AND MORE.

GARAGE SALE IN ELLINWOOD SATURDAY. THE ADDRESS IS 302 OLD MANOR ROAD, IT STARTS AT 8AM. HE IS SELLING A PORTABLE PA SYSTEM, LADIES CLOTHING, LADIES SHOES SIZE 8, LOTS OF PURSES, JEWELRY, NICE SELECTION OF BELT BUCKLES, KITCHEN UTENSILS, ELECTRIC COOKING UTENSILS, COOK BOOKS, PICTURE FRAMES, PENCILS, A FAMILY OF MUMMIES (MOM, DAD, 2 KIDS), METAL BARRELS 55 & 30 GALLON. ALSO, ELECTRIC WEED TRIMMER, SHOVEL’S, RAKES, WHEEL BARROW, CHAINSAW, LADDER’S AND MORE.

