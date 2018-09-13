Rooks Co. man enters plea in wife’s March 2018 murder

ROOKS COUNTY — A Kansas man arrested on suspicion of killing his wife in Plainville in March pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Rooks County District Court.

Alifonso Eduardo Garcia, 35, was arrested March 19 in Plainville after his wife, Alexis Garcia, 24, Plainville, was found dead in the early morning hours of March 19.

He was officially charged with first-degree murder and entered the not guilty plea Wednesday, according to the Kansas Attorney General’s office. The Attorney General’s office is handling the case.

A trial date has been set for Feb. 25.