Pawnee Valley Community Hospital to rebrand

Pawnee Valley Community Hospital, a 22-bed critical access hospital in Larned, rebranded on September 12 and was named The University of Kansas Health System Pawnee Valley Campus.

The hospital became part of The University of Kansas Health System in 2017, providing people who live in Pawnee County with greater access to care. The updated branding will better reflect the facility as a key part of The University of Kansas Health System.

“We are proud of the full comprehensive care The University of Kansas Health System Pawnee Valley Campus provides to our community, offering quality health care close to home along with access to the services the state’s only academic medical center, can provide. With a new name but same great care, we will continue to be a vital part of this community,” said Kendra Barker, Administrator.

Services available at Pawnee Valley Campus will not change and will still include emergency care, family medicine, physical and cardiac rehabilitation, sleep studies, acute and skilled nursing, wound care, special nursing services, imaging, laboratory services, as well as outreach specialty clinics. Patients will continue to see their current care provider, and do not need to reschedule or change appointments as the rebrand does not impact scheduling.

The University of Kansas Health System now includes The University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, HaysMed in Hays, The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus in Great Bend, St. Rose

Health Center in Great Bend, and The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus in Topeka (in partnership with Ardent Health Services), in addition to the Pawnee Valley Campus.