KVCA Volleyball Rankings

September 12, 2018, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce

the 2018 Week 2 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information that was submitted by

Monday, September 10.

Rank – School – Record – Last Week’s Ranking

Class 6A

1. Blue Valley North 10-0 (1)

2. Blue Valley 6-0 (2)

3. Lawrence 7-1 (6)

4. Washburn Rural 7-2 (5)

5. Gardner-Edgerton 7-4 (10)

6. Olathe Northwest 3-2 (3)

7. Blue Valley Northwest 6-4 (NR)

8. Garden City 4-1 (7)

9. Hutchinson 8-2 (NR)

10. Topeka 5-1 (9)

Class 5A

1. St. James Academy 7-1 (1)

2. Newton 8-0 (4)

3. Topeka-Seaman 11-4 (NR)

4. Bishop Carroll 7-0 (5)

5. Lansing 14-1 (2)

6. St. Thomas Aquinas 3-2 (NR)

7. Blue Valley Southwest 8-1 (NR)

8. De Soto 9-4 (3)

9. Maize South 8-2 (6)

10. Andover 11-3 (10)

Class 4A

1. Topeka-Hayden 7-3 (1)

2. Louisburg 8-5 (3)

3. Chanute 8-0 (8)

4. Ulysses 7-0 (4)

5. Rose Hill 9-2 (7)

6. Bishop Miege 1-1 (6)

7. Buhler 7-2 (2)

8. Andale 10-4 (5)

9. Independence 10-0 (9)

10. Nickerson 11-2 (NR)

Class 3A

1. Royal Valley 14-0 (1)

2. Pratt 12-1 (4)

3. Nemaha Central 6-2 (2)

4. Beloit 8-1 (3)

5. Burlington 12-2 (10)

6. Hesston 10-2 (5)

7. Perry-Lecompton 9-1 (7)

8. Silver Lake 5-3 (6)

9. Halstead 12-5 (8)

10. Marysville 8-3 (NR)

Class 2A

1. Garden Plain 9-0 (1)

2. St. Mary’s-Colgan 11-0 (2)

3. Sedgwick 12-2 (4)

4. Bishop Seabury 10-3 (5)

5. Heritage Christian 6-3 (6)

6. Maranatha Christian 6-1 (7)

7. Ness City 6-0 (9)

8. Meade 9-1 (10)

9. Smith Center 5-1 (8)

10. Trego Community 9-2 (NR)

Class 1A

1. Centralia 10-0 (1)

2. South Central 16-0 (2)

3. Thunder Ridge 12-0 (6)

4. Rural Vista 11-0 (NR)

5. Spearville

6. Sylvan-Lucas 8-1 (3)

7. Solomon 13-1 (5)

8. Wheatland/Grinnell 10-1 (NR)

9. Attica 9-1 (NR)

10. Goessel 7-2 (4)