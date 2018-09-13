Kansas felon jailed on new gun and drug allegations

SHAWNEE COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug and weapons charges.

Just before 10:30p.m. Wednesday, officers from the Community Response Unit conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of SE Leland in Topeka, according to Lt. Manual Munoz.

During the course of the investigation, the driver identified as 51-year-old Kenneth Fraley found in possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers transported him to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Fraley has four previous convictions for drugs and weapons violations, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.