Kansas agency accused of not investigating sexual misconduct

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A woman has filed a federal lawsuit accusing a Kansas agency of failing to properly investigate complaints that a high-ranking official offered her a job in exchange for sex and sent her a sexually explicit video of him.

Jennifer Gill filed the lawsuit earlier this month against the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services. Gill worked for Equi-Venture Farms, which provides disability services.

The lawsuit accuses Brandt Haehn of soliciting sex from Gill in exchange for a job in 2016 . Haehn was the department’s commissioner of in-home and community services. He’s no longer employed by the state.

Gill alleges she reported Haehn’s actions to the department last year, but the agency never conducted “a prompt and thorough investigation.”

The agency has declined to comment.