Cop Shop (9/12)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/12)
Narcotics Violation
At 10:11 a.m. a narcotics violation was reported at 1416 Kansas Avenue.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/12)
Theft
At 1:06 a.m. a theft was reported at 2011 30th Street.
Overdose / Poisoning
At 7:21 a.m. an officer responded to 1513 8th Street.
K9 Use / Call Out
At 8:06 a.m. a K9 demo was conducted at Lincoln Elementary School, 5630 Broadway Avenue.
Diabetic Problems
At 8:31 a.m. an EMS call was made at 2412 Forest Avenue.
Theft
At 11:46 a.m. theft of a dog kennel from his yard was reported at 917 Jefferson Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 2:18 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.