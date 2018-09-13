Cop Shop (9/12)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/12)

Narcotics Violation

At 10:11 a.m. a narcotics violation was reported at 1416 Kansas Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/12)

Theft

At 1:06 a.m. a theft was reported at 2011 30th Street.

Overdose / Poisoning

At 7:21 a.m. an officer responded to 1513 8th Street.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 8:06 a.m. a K9 demo was conducted at Lincoln Elementary School, 5630 Broadway Avenue.

Diabetic Problems

At 8:31 a.m. an EMS call was made at 2412 Forest Avenue.

Theft

At 11:46 a.m. theft of a dog kennel from his yard was reported at 917 Jefferson Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:18 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.