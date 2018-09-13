Bus repairs starting to add up for USD 428

When USD 428 Board of Education member Don Williams asked school administration about a bill for bus repairs, the board was informed of issues with a couple of their activity buses.

The district purchased activity bus number one in 2005 as a used vehicle that already had over 300,000 miles. USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton says the bus had its issues going to Andover a couple of weeks ago for a Great Bend High School football game.

Khris Thexton Audio

An August 31st bill showed $13,343 being paid to Murphy Truck Repair for bus repairs. Thexton noted every year all the buses have to go through an inspection to make sure they are road ready, and the bill was for multiple maintenance projects on several buses. With that said, the possibility of hiring their own bus mechanic is on the table.

Khris Thexton Audio

The process of looking for a replacement for bus one is underway.