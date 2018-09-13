Barton men and women post shutout victories over Hesston

bartonsports.com

Barton Men 7 Hesston 0

The Barton Community College men’s soccer team was dominant in both halves and throughout the lineup Wednesday against Hesston College, posting their second straight 7-0 margin and fourth shutout of the year.

Still receiving votes in the latest NJCAA poll, the Cougars’ conference opener improves the slate to 5-1 on the year while dropping Hesston to 0-3-0 in Jayhawk play and 0-5-1 overall. Playing four games at home in the course of a calendar week, game two on the schedule is this Saturday with Dodge City Community College in a 4:00 p.m. kick-off.

Barton Women 13 Hesston 0

The Barton Community College women’s soccer team erupted for a program third best thirteen goals in a shutout victory Wednesday hosting Hesston College.

The conference victory improves Barton to 1-0-1 and 2-2-1 overall while Hesston remains winless at 0-2-0 in the Jayhawk and 0-6-0 on the season. The Cougars play their second of a four game homestand spanning a week on the calendar on Saturday as Dodge City Community College comes to the pitch for a 2:00 p.m. kick-off.