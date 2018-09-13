Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/12)

BOOKED: Tammy Lowe of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Daniel Rodriguez-Jimenez of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for two counts of criminal threat, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Casey Rhodes of Hoisington on HMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $190 cash only.

BOOKED: Fernando Acosta on Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic battery, bond in lieu of $1,000.

BOOKED: Jared Johnston of Hoisington on Hoisington Municipal Court case for no proof of insurance and driving while suspended, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Merced Olivas-Portillo of Great Bend on an 18-hour OR bond on Hoisington Municipal Court case for expired tags.

RELEASED: Courtney Veitenheimer of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court x3, released by order of the court through Judge Pike.

RELEASED: Thelma Hernandez-Medina on GBMC case after receiving an order of release from GBMC.

RELEASED: Daniel Rodriguez-Jimenez of Great Bend posted a $5,000 surety through Ace Bail Bonding on BTDC case for two counts of criminal threat.

RELEASED: Aundria Pasek on BCDC warrant for theft, criminal trespass, and possession of drug paraphernalia after receiving a $2,500 OR.

RELEASED: Casey Rhodes of Hoisington on HMC warrant for failure to appear, posted bond of $190 cash.

RELEASED: Fernando Acosta on GBMC case for domestic battery after posting a $1,000 surety bond.