Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/12)

BOOKED: Tammy Lowe of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.
BOOKED: Daniel Rodriguez-Jimenez of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for two counts of criminal threat, bond set at $5,000 C/S.
BOOKED: Casey Rhodes of Hoisington on HMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $190 cash only.
BOOKED: Fernando Acosta on Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic battery, bond in lieu of $1,000.
BOOKED: Jared Johnston of Hoisington on Hoisington Municipal Court case for no proof of insurance and driving while suspended, bond set at $1,000 C/S.
RELEASED: Merced Olivas-Portillo of Great Bend on an 18-hour OR bond on Hoisington Municipal Court case for expired tags.
RELEASED: Courtney Veitenheimer of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court x3, released by order of the court through Judge Pike.
RELEASED: Thelma Hernandez-Medina on GBMC case after receiving an order of release from GBMC.
RELEASED: Daniel Rodriguez-Jimenez of Great Bend posted a $5,000 surety through Ace Bail Bonding on BTDC case for two counts of criminal threat.
RELEASED: Aundria Pasek on BCDC warrant for theft, criminal trespass, and possession of drug paraphernalia after receiving a $2,500 OR.
RELEASED: Casey Rhodes of Hoisington on HMC warrant for failure to appear, posted bond of $190 cash.
RELEASED: Fernando Acosta on GBMC case for domestic battery after posting a $1,000 surety bond.