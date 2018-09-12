Wednesday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brad Keller pitched seven strong innings to win for the fourth time in six starts, leading the Kansas City Royals to a 6-3 win over the Chicago White Sox. Whit Merrifield had two hits, two RBIs, and scored two runs for the Royals. He also stole two bases to increase his American League lead to 33 steals, including a league-best 12 of third base. Keller gave up one run and four hits and two walks while striking out six. He is 4-1 with a 1.62 ERA in his last six starts.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals rookie Tyler O’Neill hit a three-run homer during a six-run eighth inning, Marcell Ozuna drove in three and Miles Mikolas pitched seven solid innings to lift the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-5. Mikolas gave up a run, five hits and a walk while striking out seven. He dropped his ERA to 2.99, and he got his first victory in five starts against the Pirates this season. Mikolas struck out five straight in one stretch, and the Cardinals improved to 21-8 in his starts.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State coach Bill Snyder has decided to move forward with a clear-cut starter at quarterback, after watching Skylar Thompson and Alex Delton both struggle the first two weeks of the season. So, it will be Thompson getting nearly all the snaps when the Wildcats face Texas-San Antonio in their non-conference finale on Saturday.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — For all the progress Iowa State has made under coach Matt Campbell, the offensive line has long been a sore spot. The Cyclones showed in their opener that their rebuilt line has yet to find itself. Iowa State gained just 188 yards in a 13-3 loss to Iowa. No. 5 Oklahoma is up next for the Cyclones.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita city officials have approved spending up to $81 million to build a new ballpark for a Triple-A baseball franchise. The council on Tuesday approved a plan that will also pay $2.2 million to the Wichita Wingnuts to break the independent baseball team’s lease at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium, which will be torn down. Mayor Jeff Longwell announced last week that the Triple A team will move from New Orleans to Wichita. The team is an affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ty Summers has come to enjoy chasing quarterbacks and making tackles since he started playing for No. 15 TCU. Summers has made an impressive transition to defense in his five years at TCU after being an all-district dual-threat quarterback in high school. He has now gone from primarily being a linebacker to starting the first two games of his senior season at defensive end. He is the active career tackles leader for the Frogs, who next play fourth-ranked Ohio State.

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor has dismissed sophomore point guard Alexis Morris from the team for violating team rules. Coach Kim Mulkey said only that the move was effective immediately. Morris started all six postseason games last March for the Big 12 champion Lady Bears.

National Headlines

BALTIMORE (AP) — Oakland Athletics left-hander Sean Manaea will have season-ending surgery on his left shoulder next week. Manaea has been on the disabled list since Aug. 26 after going 12-9 with one no-hitter, a 3.59 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 160 2/3 innings this year. The A’s are three games behind the AL West-leading Houston Astros and three behind the New York Yankees for the first wild-card berth.

UNDATED (AP) — Hurricane Florence has already caused the cancellation of three Top-25 games before touching down on the East Coast. East Carolina told Virginia Tech officials that the Pirates won’t travel to Blacksburg to face the 13th-ranked Hokies. North Carolina State’s game against No. 14 West Virginia was wiped out, as was No. 18 UCF’s game at North Carolina.

UNDATED (AP) — The Carolina Panthers will be without three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen and second-team All-Pro Bowl right tackle Daryl Williams for the foreseeable future after they were injured in Sunday’s 16-8 win over Dallas. The team announced Tuesday that Olsen re-fractured the same right foot that kept him out of nine games last season. Williams suffered an undisclosed knee injury and will need surgery.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have placed linebacker Deion Jones on injured reserve because of a foot injury suffered in Thursday’s loss at Philadelphia. Head coach Dan Quinn says Jones will require surgery, but is expected to return this season. He’s the Falcons’ second Pro Bowl defensive player to land on injured reserve, joining safety Keanu Neal.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are likely to be without wide receiver Doug Baldwin for at least next week’s game at Chicago and possibly longer due to an MCL injury to his right knee. Coach Pete Carroll indicated it would be difficult for Baldwin to make it back to face the Bears and that it could be a couple of weeks. Baldwin was injured in the first quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 loss to Denver.

Tuesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final San Diego 2 Seattle 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Houston 5 Detroit 4

Final Oakland 3 Baltimore 2

Final Cleveland 2 Tampa Bay 0

Final Boston 7 Toronto 2

Final Minnesota 10 N-Y Yankees 5

Final Kansas City 6 Chi White Sox 3

Final L-A Angels 1 Texas 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 3 Philadelphia 1

Final Cincinnati 3 L-A Dodgers 1

Final Miami 5 N-Y Mets 3

Final Washington 7 Philadelphia 6, 10 Innings

Final Chi Cubs 3 Milwaukee 0

Final St. Louis 11 Pittsburgh 5

Final Arizona 6 Colorado 3

Final Atlanta 4 San Francisco 1