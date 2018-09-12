USD 428 to receive over $1.1 million in federal funding for 2018-2019

USD 428 in Great Bend plans to use over $1.1 million dollars in federal funding during the 2018-2019 school year. The Local Consolidated Plan totals to $1,143,054 which is down $31,000 from the previous year. The federal programs include funding through Title I, Title II, Title III, and Title IV assistance.

USD 428 Director of Teaching and Learning Tricia Reiser says when the district switched over to a district-wide Title I status, it has helped out with how USD 428 uses the federal dollars.

Tricia Reiser Audio

The Title I status only included the five elementary school for district until the switch last September to add the Great Bend Middle School and Great Bend High School.

Title I exists to provide federal money to school districts with high-poverty schools. To become Title I, a district must have over 40 percent of their students in poverty, receiving free or reduced-priced lunches.