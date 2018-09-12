USD 428 is getting by with long-term substitute teachers

USD 428 noted again that all their teaching positions are filled in some capacity for the 2018-2019 school year at Monday’s Board of Education meeting.

Discussion popped up about the use of long-term substitute teachers that have been inserted into classrooms this year.

USD 428 Assistant Superintendent John Popp says there are some substitutes that were told they were going to be working for the district all year, while others are more part-time until a licensed teacher can be hired. Popp added a handful of substitute teachers are working on their teacher’s license.

John Popp Audio

There are over 700 employees within USD 428, including administration. Trying to fill all the teacher vacancies each year has become more challenging. Going forward, Popp says staff will be trying to improve the currently hired teachers rather than look for a replacement because of the recruiting difficulties.

John Popp Audio

USD 428 realigned teaching positions in 2015 to include instructional coaches to each school. An ELA, math, and technology coach were added to provide assistance to classroom teachers and monitor student progress. These coach positions pulled some teachers out of the classrooms. Popp says all the coaches are aware that they could be forced to go back to the classrooms if there is a need.