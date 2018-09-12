Police: Kansas man caught fleeing business burglary

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have a suspect in custody

Just after 5 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a burglary in progress call in the 5900 Block of W. Maple in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, Officers observed a suspect identified as 33-year-old Carlos Gonzalez, Jr., of Valley Center, fleeing the business in a vehicle.

Police followed and arrested Gonzalez near the intersection of Julia and University without incident. He was in possession of property and cash from the business Scenic Landscapes.

The investigation revealed damage to the front door of the business. The business was ransacked and approximately $5,000 in tools, supplies and equipment were stacked outside of the business, according to Davidson.

Gonzalez is being held on charges of burglary, theft and four active charges of failure to appear, according to the Sedgwick County Jail records.

He has a previous conviction for theft, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.