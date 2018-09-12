Pair of Cougars earn conference Player of the Week awards

Mario Magana of the Barton Community College men’s soccer team has been named the KJCCC’s week three Player of the Week. The award is the second straight week members of the Cougar squad have been honored as Gabriel Arraes and goalkeeper Oliver Semmle received last week’s recognition.

The freshman from Emporia, Kansas, tallied five points this past week helping the Cougars to a 1-1 road stretch over the weekend. Magana put the Cougars ahead two goals early in the second half Saturday in distributing his fourth assist of the year before a late team collapse resulted in the 3-2 loss at now 17th ranked Iowa Western Community College.

Reyna Gonzalez of the Barton Community College women’s soccer team has

been named the week three KJCCC Goalkeeper of the Week.

The sophomore from Liberal, Kansas, faced a barrage of shots Saturday at Hutchinson Community College, facing thirty shots with fifteen on frame in registering twelve saves as the teams battled to a 3-3 double overtime time.