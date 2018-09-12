Missing Kan. woman out of jail, partner in crime to face charges

SEWARD COUNTY — A Kansas woman reported missing in July is out of jail, her alleged partner in crime is still in custody following a weekend arrest.

Charles Abdnor, 26, is being held for fraud, aggragravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest, unauthorized use of vehicles and three fugitive charges, according to the Potter County Texas Sheriff’s Department.

Abdnor is also wanted on a Seward County warrant in connection with burglary and arson, according to Liberal Police Captain Robert Rogers.

Abdnor was with 24-year-old Shaila Schlenz in Amarillo, Texas. She was first reported missing on July 5, according to officials in Seward County. Both were arrested after found driving a stolen car.

Just after 7p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 1600 block of East Amarillo Boulevard where they found Schlenz and Abdnor who both gave fake names to the officers, according to a media release. Police say the suspects were in a car that had been stolen in Kansas.

When police tried to remove Abdnor from the car, he accelerated the car with one of the officers holding onto him, dragging the officer and causing the officer to fall.

Schlenz and Abdnor drove away, and officers located the abandoned car at Southeast Third and Mirror and later found both of them in the 300 block of South Aldredge.

Schlenz has bonded out of jail. Abdnor remains in custody on a total bond of $67,000.



