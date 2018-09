Josh Wells, Communications & Marketing Director for Doc’s Friends, a non-profit organization responsible for the restoration of the historic warbird was a guest Wednesday during a 2018 Great Bend Airfest Preview Show on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM. Doc along with the only other flying B-29 superfortress will be part of the 2018 Airfest at the Great Bend Muncipal Airport. Listen to the entire show.

Share this: Google

Twitter

Facebook