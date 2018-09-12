Great Bend Post

Kansas wheat growers honor Bob Dole with lifetime award

WASHINGTON —The Kansas Association of Wheat Growers presented Senator Bob Dole  with a Lifetime Friend of Wheat Award Wednesday

Dole was recognized for his steadfast dedication to Kansas farmers. “Thank you for your lifetime of public service, Senator Dole.

Kansas First District Congressman Roger Marshall also participated in the presentation.

Dole, who celebrated his 95th birthday in July served Kansas in Congress for 35 years. He left the Senate in 1996 for his campaign against President Bill Clinton. Congress recently awarded him a Congressional Gold Medal.

 