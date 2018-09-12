Great Bend Post

Kan. chiropractor charged with raping underage patient

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas chiropractor already facing two sexual battery charges is now charged with rape involving an underage female.

Hawkins -photo Lyon County Sheriff

The Lyon County Attorney’s office charged Eric Hawkins of Emporia on Monday with raping a patient who was 15 or 16 at the time of the incident. Court documents allege the assault occurred between October 1 and November 30, 2015.

Hawkins was charged in August with two counts of sexual battery involving a 22-year-old and a 32-year-old patient. He is scheduled to appear in court on those charges Thursday.

Hawkins chiropractor’s license was suspended in July pending the outcome of the court cases.