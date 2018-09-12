Kan. accountant sentenced for embezzling $500K from employer

SEDGWICK COUNTY – A man convicted of embezzling more than $500,000 from the Wichita pawnshop where he worked was sentenced to 32 months in prison Tuesday.

According to a media release from the Sedgwick County Attorney, Phillip H. Jelinek, 35 of Wichita, entered a guilty plea to felony theft on June 25 in Sedgwick County District Court.

The charge against Jelinek alleged that he embezzled $587,450.83 from A-OK Enterprises LLC, where he worked as an accountant.

The thefts occurred over a two-year period and involved money from internet sales.

The prison sentence was imposed by Judge David Kaufman, who said in court that the impact of the theft was “catastrophic” to the business.

Jelinek and his attorney asked Kaufman to consider probation because Jelinek was seeking treatment for a gambling addiction and had sold his house to help pay restitution. Judge Kaufman denied the request.

Bruce Harris, the owner of A-OK Enterprises LLC, said in court that the thefts from his business forced the company into bankruptcy and caused employee layoffs and closure of some locations.

The case was investigated by the Investigations Division of the Office of the District Attorney.