Great Bend A Cappella Choir planning for next spring’s trip to Washington D.C.

The USD 428 Board of Education approved another trip to Washington D.C. for the Great Bend High School A Cappella Choir. The choir will take flight to the east coast over spring break of 2019.

Director of Vocal Music at the High School Susan Stambaugh says this year the choir wants to partner with veterans in town to share the experience of going to the nation’s capital.

Not only would the students spend time with the local veterans and assist in chores for them, the students would stream and post images of their trip to Washington D.C.

It costs $1,500 for each student to go on the trip that includes musical performances and sightseeing. The students and the choir do all the fundraising for the trip that will leave on the Wednesday of spring break and fly back to Kansas the following Monday, missing one day of school.

Stambaugh expects 90 to 100 students plus parents to make the trip next spring.