Former Kan. school board member, chamber director accused of child sex crimes

CLAY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the former director of the Clay Center Kansas Area Chamber of Commerce and USD 379 school board member on child sex allegations.

Sixty-year-old Andrew James Contreras arrested in Tennessee on a Clay County District Court warrant has been transferred to Kansas, according to the Davidson County Tennessee Sheriff’s department.

Contreras remained jailed Tuesday in Clay County on a $35,000 Bond for two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, according to the sheriff’s department.

In 2008, Contreras arrived in Clay Center from San Antonio, Texas. In addition to a couple of years with the chamber of commerce, he also was a member of the USD 379 school board. He resigned from the board in August 2017.

He has not made a first court appearance, according to the sheriff’s department.