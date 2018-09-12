Cop Shop (9/11)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/11)
Sex Offense
At 6:41 p.m. a sex offense was reported at 821 N. Clay Street in Hoisington.
Non-Injury Accident
At 10:29 p.m. an accident with a deer was reported at NE K-156 Highway & NE 100 Avenue.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/11)
Breathing Problems
At 6:53 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2619 Gano Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 8:16 a.m. an accident was reported at 16th Street & Kansas Avenue.
Abdominal Pain / Problems
At 10:53 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1301 Hoover Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 12:30 p.m. an accident was reported in the parking lot at 4705 10th Street.
K9 Use / Call Out
At 1:26 p.m. the K-9 was used at 2027 Morton Street.
Injury Accident
At 3:11 p.m. an accident was reported at 1020 Jackson Street.
Sick Person
At 5:30 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2110 Harrison Street.
Diabetic Problems
At 6:37 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2412 Forest Avenue.
Theft
At 9:47 p.m. a juvenile case was taken at 2011 30th Street.
Shots Fired
At 11:26 p.m. a report of shots fired in the area of 1600 Van Fleet Ln was made.