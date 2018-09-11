Wichita OKs $81 million for new Triple-A baseball stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita city officials have approved spending up to $81 million to build a new ballpark for a Triple-A baseball franchise.

The council on Tuesday approved a plan that will also pay $2.2 million to the Wichita Wingnuts to break the independent baseball team’s lease at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium, which will be torn down.

Mayor Jeff Longwell announced last week that the Triple A team will move from New Orleans to Wichita. The team is an affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

The new stadium will cost $75 million and must be completed by March 15, 2020. The city’s agreement includes building a $6 million pedestrian bridge across the Arkansas River.

The move is not final and City Manager Robert Layton said changes could still be made in the agreement.