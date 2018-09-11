Wednesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Sunflower Show” hosted by Scott Donovan. Guests include Sunflower Diversified Services Executive Director Jon Prescott and Human Resource Director Connie Atkins.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Chip will broadcast live from Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island, Nebraska. Farmers from Nebraska will join Chip during the Farmer Forum, as well as the former president of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association.

11A-11:30 “Perspectives” hosted by Richard Baker. “The use of Artificial Intelligence”

11:30-12P “Great Bend Airfest Preview Show” hosted by Steve Webster – Guests include Josh Wells, Communications and Marketing Director for Doc’s Friends, a non-profit organization that helped restore the B-29 Superfortress that will be at the 2018 Great Bend Airfest September 28-30.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Agri-Talk After the Bell,” with Chip Flory.

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30 ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

6:30-10:30 Major League Baseball – Chicago White Sox @ Kansas City Royals

10:30P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons