Tuesday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Matt Adams hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning to rally the St. Louis Cardinals to an 8-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night. The Cardinals have won two in a row and lead the Los Angeles Dodgers by two games in the battle for the last wild spot in the NL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — White Sox reliever Jeanmar Gomez threw away a bunt in the 10th inning, giving the Kansas City Royals a 4-3 win over Chicago. Brian Goodwin led off the Royals 10th with a sharp double. Alcides Escobar then bunted and Gomez made a wild toss over third baseman Yolmer Sanchez, letting Goodwin score.

UNDATED (AP) — Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt is considered “day-to-day” with a knee injury and it is unknown whether he will play Saturday against No. 5 Oklahoma. Coach Matt Campbell says Kempt injured the MCL in his left knee in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 13-3 loss to Iowa. He says the injury is not considered a long-term issue and the Cyclones dodged a “big bullet.” The game will be the Big 12 opener for both the Cyclones, who are 0-1, and the Sooners, who are 2-0.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has lost star running back Rodney Anderson for the season. The fifth-ranked Sooners have quality depth at the position. Trey Sermon, Marcelias Sutton, Kennedy Brooks and T.J. Pledger are ready to fill the void heading into this weekend’s game at Iowa State.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — After No. 24 Oklahoma State lost multiple senior receivers, most observers didn’t think much of the Cowboys’ group of inexperienced wideouts this year. But Tylan Wallace and Tyron Johnson among others have proven to be almost as dynamic as their predecessors so far. Both had career-high days in Saturday’s 55-13 victory over South Alabama. Wallace amassed 10 receptions for 166 yards and one touchdown, while Johnson hauled in five passes for 137 yards.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers freshman quarterback Art Sitkowski is feeling better and coach Chris Ash expects him to play this Saturday against Kansas. Sitkowski hurt his right shoulder in Saturday’s 52-3 loss at No. 4 Ohio State when sacked by Nick Bosa in the waning seconds of the first half.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams won last night’s NFL games. Sam Darnold threw a pick-6 on his first NFL passing attempt, but he also finished 16 of 21 for 198 yards and two touchdowns as the Jets crushed the Detroit Lions, 48-17. Jared Goff threw two touchdown passes and newcomer Marcus Peters returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown as the Rams pulled away in a 33-13 win over the Raiders in Oakland.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy had no new news concerning Aaron Rodgers’ left knee, saying the team needs more information on the extent of the quarterback’s injury. Rodgers was carted off the field in the second quarter last night against the Bears after slipping to the turf during a sack. He returned in the second half and threw for three touchdowns in the fourth quarter as the Panthers turned a 20-0 deficit into a 24-23 win over the Chicago Bears.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Brad Keselowski out-raced Denny Hamlin in the final laps to capture the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, his second consecutive Monster Energy Cup victory heading into the playoffs. Keselowski used fresher tires and timely late cautions to put Team Penske in the victory lane, 3 ½ months after Will Power won the Indianapolis 500 for Penske’s 17th victory at the IndyCar event. Keselowski finished 0.9 seconds ahead of Erik Jones, with Hamlin finishing third.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Keegan Bradley picked up his first PGA victory in six years by holding off Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff at the rain-plagued BMW Championship. Bradley shot a final round 6-under 64 to finish at 20-under in his first win since the 2012 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. Rose hit No. 1 in the world and became the 22nd player to reach the top spot since the ranking began in 1986.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Tony Finau has been named to the Ryder Cup team, the final pick by U.S. captain Jim Furyk. Finau joins Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods as Furyk’s four wild-card selections. Finau has 11 top-10s this season, including three in majors.

Monday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Houston 3 Detroit 2

Final Tampa Bay 6 Cleveland 5

Final N-Y Yankees 7 Minnesota 2

Final Kansas City 4 Chi White Sox 3, 10 Innings

Final Texas 5 L-A Angels 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 10 L-A Dodgers 6

Final Milwaukee 3 Chi Cubs 2

Final St. Louis 8 Pittsburgh 7

Final Colorado 13 Arizona 2

Final Atlanta 4 San Francisco 1

Washington at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m., postponed

Miami at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Jets 48 Detroit 17

Final L.A. Rams 33 Oakland 13