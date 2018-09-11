Tigers Slide to No. 17 in AFCA Top 25

WACO, Texas – Following a loss on the road at Missouri Western on Thursday, Fort Hays State moved down to No. 17 in the AFCA Division II Top 25 Poll, released on Monday (Sept. 10). The Tigers were No. 5 in the nation following one week of play, but slide down 12 spots after a 23-13 loss to the Griffons in St. Joseph.

The MIAA now has four teams in the Top 25 of the poll. Northwest Missouri State moved up two spots in the rankings from No. 6 to No. 4, benefitting from losses by West Florida (No. 2 last week) and Fort Hays State (No. 5 last week). Fort Hays State is at No. 17 and Central Missouri is No. 20, both at 1-1 so far on the season after FHSU defeated UCM in the season opener. Pittsburg State jumps in this week at No. 23 after a 2-0 start to the season.

Fort Hays State hosts Washburn this Saturday (Sept. 15) in Hays at 7 pm.