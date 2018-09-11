Great Bend Post

Suspects face federal immigration charges after arrest

WICHITA, KAN. – A federal grand jury Tuesday returned a series of criminal indictments in separate cases charging defendants with unlawfully re-entering the United States after being deported, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

In one case, Jose Fernandez-Casas, 45, a citizen of Mexico, was charged with one count of unlawfully re-entering the United States after being deported. He was found in August 2018 in Pratt County, Kan.

In another, Roberto Sanchez-Salas, 49, a citizen of Mexico, was charged with one count of unlawfully re-entering the United States after being deported. He was found in September 2018 in Ellis County, Kan.

If convicted, they each face up to two years in federal prison. Immigration and Customs Enforcement investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Debra Barnett is prosecuting.