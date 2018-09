SEPTEMBER 11, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: WALKER, DRESSER W/8 DRAWERS, TWIN SIZE BED. 620-603-3907

FOR SALE: CRUST BUSTER NO TILL DRILL W/42″ SPACING 7-1/2″ SPACING W/MONITORS AND MORE, WANTED: 2000-3000 GALLON PROPANE TANK. 620-285-5288

FOR SALE: 2009 HARLEY DAVIDSON ROAD GLIDE MOTORCYCLE. 620-285-9353

FOR SALE: DVD PLAYER, GUARDIAN POTTY CHAIR, DRILL PRESS. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: MARTY “J” 40″ MOWER, REMINGTON 788 RIFLE, GREENHOUSE. 785-731-1127

FOR SALE: SEARS TABLE SAW & 6″ JOINTER. 620-786-5335

FOR SALE: 2 WESTERN HATS 7-3/8, PORTABLE PA SYSTEM, FAMILY OF MUMMIES. 620-566-7074

FOR SALE: 28 TON LOG SPLITTER, LARGE BIRD CAGE 5’X2′ 785-531-0883

FOR SALE: RUGER 270 BOLT ACTION RIFLE (EXCELLENT CONDITION) W/SCOPE, WALKER (NEW). WANTED: 2 10X6 DOG PANELS. 785-324-0550

WANTED: ELECTRIC WHEEL CHAIR, SAFETY RAILINGS. 620-923-1006

FOR SALE: 8’X18′ TANDEM AXLE FLAT BED TRAILER, 1976 FORD F700 FARM TRUCK. 620-793-3854

FOR SALE: KELVINATOR REFRIGERATOR. 620-617-8051

WANTED: VHS MOVIES, MEN’S BOOTS 8-1/2 W 620-793-7150

FOR SALE: GREAT PLAINS 24′ GRAIN DRILL W/LIQUID FERTILIZER AND MORE. 785-303-0645

WANTED: 32″ STORM DOOR. 620-282-3957

WANTED: 24′-28′ FIBERGLASS EXTENSION LADDER. 620-639-2434

WANTED: GAS RANGE 30″ BLACK OR STAINLESS STEEL, SIDE-BY-SIDE ATV. 785-623-7880

FOR SALE: 2 20.8/42 BIAS TRACTOR TIRES, 1990 CHEVY 1/2 SW PU. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: PLASTIC WATER TANKS. WANTED: FEMALE GREAT DANE PUPPY BLUE ? 620-786-5255

FOR SALE: SCOTT’S BROADCAST SPREADER. 620-791-7878

FOR SALE: 1981 1100 SUZUKI STREET BIKE, 1997 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS, 1999 ARCTIC CAT. 785-658-5149

THERE IS A GREAT UPCOMING GARAGE SALE IN ELLINWOOD THIS SATURDAY. THE ADDRESS IS 302 OLD MANOR ROAD AND IT STARTS AT 8:00AM HE IS SELLING A PORTABLE PA SYSTEM, LADIES CLOTHING, LADIES SHOES SIZE 8, LOTS OF PURSES, JEWELRY, NICE SELECTION OF BELT BUCKLES, KITCHEN UTENSILS, ELECTRIC COOKING UTENSILS, COOK BOOKS, PICTURE FRAMES, PENCILS, THE NEATEST FAMILY OF MUMMIES INCLUDING DAD, MOM AND 2 KIDS, METAL BARRELS 55 GAL AND 30 GAL. ALSO, ELECTRIC WEED TRIMMER, SHOVEL’S, RAKES, WHEEL BARROW, CHAINSAW, LADDER’S AND ITEMS TO NUMEROUS TO MENTION.

